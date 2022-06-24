Lisk (LSK) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00005133 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $139.70 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00030136 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014684 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

