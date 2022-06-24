LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

RAMP traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,935. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 1.19. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $141.73 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

