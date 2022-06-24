Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $24,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $410.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

