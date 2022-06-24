London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,825.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNSTY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($105.34) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

LNSTY opened at $22.92 on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.1831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

