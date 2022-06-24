LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.28

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.
LSL Property Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSL Property Services (LSLPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.