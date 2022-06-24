Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.65 and last traded at C$8.89. Approximately 80,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 240,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.51.

LUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$274.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

