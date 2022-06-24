Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.09. 575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.
About Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.