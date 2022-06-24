Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.09. 575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

About Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF)

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, and electric two wheelers; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

