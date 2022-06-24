Maple (MPL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.78 Million

Maple (MPL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $14.48 or 0.00068192 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $63.97 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Maple

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

