Mark Jeffrey Delong Sells 10,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Jeffrey Delong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $367,710.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $6,593,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,443,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

