MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,185 shares during the quarter. MasTec comprises about 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.54% of MasTec worth $101,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,287,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MasTec by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after buying an additional 565,274 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $25,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,428,000 after buying an additional 220,511 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $73.04. 7,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $109.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

