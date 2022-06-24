Maxcoin (MAX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.00

Maxcoin (MAX) traded down 54% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 51.4% against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $117,630.10 and $6.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,217.91 or 0.99751377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00038487 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00241789 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00080890 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00116987 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00212928 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004109 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

