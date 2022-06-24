McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.99

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.99 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.17 ($0.03). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 140,330,512 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £4.70 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

About McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

