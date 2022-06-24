McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $95,261,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $275,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 34.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in McDonald’s by 46.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $243.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.95. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

