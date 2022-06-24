McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in McDonald’s by 32.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 91,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.4% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,629 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.07. 30,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,202. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.95.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.