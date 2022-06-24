MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Aegis reduced their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.25.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 165,916 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

