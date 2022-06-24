Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Trading Up 9.7%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

About Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

