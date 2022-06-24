Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $34,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $158.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $429.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

