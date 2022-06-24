MetaHash Market Capitalization Reaches $6.27 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $23,861.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,503,606,504 coins and its circulating supply is 3,332,554,331 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

