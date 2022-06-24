Metronome (MET) Price Reaches $0.86

Metronome (MET) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $12.15 million and $303.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00004057 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00072963 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00013972 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,205,144 coins and its circulating supply is 14,060,570 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars.

