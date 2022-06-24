MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Up 6.4%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.91. 53,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,717,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,513,000 after buying an additional 1,749,408 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after buying an additional 875,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after buying an additional 825,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

