Mina (MINA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32.79 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Mina has a market cap of $382.38 million and approximately $32.79 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00071736 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 559,746,172 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

