MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.46 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $157,362.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,180.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.23 or 0.05770661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00027469 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00262069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00601767 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00555978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00078064 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

