Mirror Protocol Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $14.73 million and $17.42 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00129739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00063393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00255982 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014091 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

