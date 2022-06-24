Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $825,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

