MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Shares Up 5%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 3,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 27,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

