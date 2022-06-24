MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Shares Up 5%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 3,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 27,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.
About MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)
