Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.40% of Molina Healthcare worth $78,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $38,143,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 231.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $1,587,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,919. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.32 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.94 and a 200 day moving average of $306.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.42.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

