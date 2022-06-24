MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$282.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $420.38.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $13.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.73. 37,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,232. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.82 and a 200 day moving average of $376.83.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $65,743,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 78.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

