Morgan Stanley Cuts Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,530 ($30.99) to GBX 2,250 ($27.56) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.30) to GBX 2,935 ($35.95) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 3,050 ($37.36) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,733.75.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of BZLFY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 49,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,958. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.