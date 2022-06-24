Morgan Stanley Trims Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Target Price to SEK 155

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 172 to SEK 155 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Hemnet Group AB (publ) from SEK 170 to SEK 160 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Hemnet Group AB has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.02.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

