Morgan Stanley Trims JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price to $149.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

NYSE:JPM opened at $113.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $111.48 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.48. The company has a market capitalization of $334.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

