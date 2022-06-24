Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Trading Down 1.9%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 471,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,118,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

MOTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Motus GI from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $14.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 152.78% and a negative net margin of 5,331.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Motus GI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

