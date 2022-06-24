Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.73

Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $2.75. Movano shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 38,930 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Movano stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Movano Inc. ( NASDAQ:MOVE Get Rating ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.20% of Movano worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movano

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

