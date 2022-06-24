Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Shares Down 25%

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) shares fell 25% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,721,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 815% from the average session volume of 188,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

