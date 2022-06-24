Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Shares Down 25%

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) shares fell 25% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,721,010 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 815% from the average session volume of 188,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
Multi-Metal Development Company Profile (CVE:MLY)
