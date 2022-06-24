Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 93,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 527,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 32,538 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 31,936 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

