Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $888,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $127.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

