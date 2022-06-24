Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Increases Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

CAH stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

