Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

