Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises about 1.5% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

NYSE:GPC opened at $133.29 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

