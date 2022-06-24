Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Position Boosted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Murphy USA accounts for approximately 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 307.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 137,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 125,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,582,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $9,580,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,524 shares in the company, valued at $125,394,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,215.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.12. 2,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.37. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.50 and a 12 month high of $262.58.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

