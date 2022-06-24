Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NTP opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Iszo Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,121,000 after buying an additional 546,010 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

