National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT Lowered to $1.50 at B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in National CineMedia by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

