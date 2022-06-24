Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NWL opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after buying an additional 2,570,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Newell Brands by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

