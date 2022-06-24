Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NWL opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after buying an additional 2,570,290 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Newell Brands by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.