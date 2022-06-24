Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 1,366 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.89. 113,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,148,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

