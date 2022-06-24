Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 124,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 104,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,095. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.