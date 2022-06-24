Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $352,599,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $114,903,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 51.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,073,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.70. 9,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,017. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.47. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.30.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

