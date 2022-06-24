Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,732. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

