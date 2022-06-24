Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,552 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 31,648 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,593,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.97. 36,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,684. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $33.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.