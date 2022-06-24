NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) President Buys $1,006,120.50 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NXRT opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $95.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

