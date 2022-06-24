NextCapital Advisers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,799,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,799,000. Meta Financial Group accounts for 1.6% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc. owned 300.84% of Meta Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ CASH opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CEO Brett L. Pharr purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.