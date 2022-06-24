NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Shares Down 1.3%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) was down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.60 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 107.60 ($1.32). Approximately 726,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,635,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.34).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.41) target price on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.87. The firm has a market cap of £629.13 million and a PE ratio of 12.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.80%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

